Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Triumph: A Heartfelt Dedication to Naveen Kumar's Newborn

In an emotional display of unity and celebration, Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent triumph over the Haryana Steelers to their captain, Naveen Kumar, and his newborn son. Head coach Joginder Narwal shared the touching story behind the win, illustrating how personal milestones can fuel athletic achievements.

Faced with the formidable table-toppers, the team overcame a sluggish start, driven by standout performances from Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar. Joginder praised their preparedness and strategy, emphasizing the team's defensive prowess: 'We played our game plan and triumphed over the top team,' he noted in a PKL release.

Looking ahead, the team remains committed to playing quality Kabaddi, with upcoming challenges, including a clash with the Bengal Warriors. The victory, dedicated to Kumar's son, epitomizes the intersection of personal joy and professional milestones as the playoffs loom.

