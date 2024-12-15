Left Menu

Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Triumph: A Heartfelt Dedication to Naveen Kumar's Newborn

Dabang Delhi K.C. celebrated a significant win over Haryana Steelers, dedicating the victory to star player Naveen Kumar's newborn son. Despite a tough match, the team showed resilience and strategic planning, helmed by remarkable performances. The win underscores the fusion of personal joy and athletic success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:45 IST
Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Triumph: A Heartfelt Dedication to Naveen Kumar's Newborn
Dabang Delhi K.C. raider Naveen Kumar (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional display of unity and celebration, Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent triumph over the Haryana Steelers to their captain, Naveen Kumar, and his newborn son. Head coach Joginder Narwal shared the touching story behind the win, illustrating how personal milestones can fuel athletic achievements.

Faced with the formidable table-toppers, the team overcame a sluggish start, driven by standout performances from Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar. Joginder praised their preparedness and strategy, emphasizing the team's defensive prowess: 'We played our game plan and triumphed over the top team,' he noted in a PKL release.

Looking ahead, the team remains committed to playing quality Kabaddi, with upcoming challenges, including a clash with the Bengal Warriors. The victory, dedicated to Kumar's son, epitomizes the intersection of personal joy and professional milestones as the playoffs loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024