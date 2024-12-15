Left Menu

WPL 2024 Auctions: New Player Picks and Strategic Retentions

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 saw new player acquisitions and strategic retentions. Key international stars are set for bidding, with RCB winning the season. Teams have an increased budget for forming core lineups. The auctions promise high stakes for both seasoned and emerging players.

The first accelerated round of the Women's Premier League (WPL) witnessed several Indian domestic players and Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce finding team placements. Sarah Bryce, boasting impressive stats, was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakhs. Her T20I achievements include 1,290 runs, four half-centuries, and a notable strike rate of 106.52.

UP Warriorz added valued talent by acquiring two Indian domestic players, bowler Arushi Goel and all-rounder Kranti Goud, each for Rs 10 lakhs. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also secured Indian all-rounders without a cap, namely Sanskriti Gupta and Joshitha VJ, emphasizing strong domestic investment.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious in WPL 2024, surpassing Delhi Capitals in the final showdown. In preparation for the next season, all franchises have declared their retained players, with a total of 71 players staying on, including 25 from international ranks. Franchises will operate with a Rs 15 crore budget, higher than the previous limit.

The mini-auction will see top international stars, such as England's Heather Knight, New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies' Deandra Dottin, attracting bids. Indian talents like Sneh Rana and Veda Krishnamurthy will also be available. Franchises are poised to balance fresh acquisitions with strategic retention.

Each team has announced its roster changes, with notable retentions and releases shaping strategies for the upcoming season. These movements reveal each franchise's focus on building a solid squad to contend for the WPL title, underscoring the league's growing competitive intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

