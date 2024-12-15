Steve Smith's Stellar Century Revives Australia's Dominance in Test against India

Australian cricketer Steve Smith returned to peak form against India during the third Test in Brisbane, scoring his 33rd Test century. Smith revealed adjustments to his batting—changes made frequently throughout his 15-year career—were vital in his performance. This inning paired him with Travis Head for a significant double-century stand.

Smith, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, highlighted how the strategic changes were seamless for him. "I try to adapt and figure out the best way to play on each surface I face," he stated. His efforts paid off as he played a crucial role in a challenging scenario for India, showcasing his enduring skill and adaptability.

The match saw India opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Despite a strong start on day one, India's bowlers struggled against the strong partnership between Smith and Head. The day concluded with Australia in a dominant position at 405/7, setting a formidable challenge for the visiting team.

(With inputs from agencies.)