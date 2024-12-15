Gujarat Giants Fortify Squad with High-Impact Signings for WPL 2025

The Gujarat Giants, a prominent team in the Women's Premier League (WPL), have strengthened their lineup with new acquisitions in the 2025 Player Auction, marking a strategic push for championship glory. Their first major signing was West Indies cricket sensation Deandra Dottin, acquired for Rs1.70 crore, adding significant firepower to the squad.

Simran Shaikh emerged as the most expensive player of the auction, with the Giants investing Rs1.90 crore in her promising talent. English all-rounder Danielle Gibson and leg-spinner Prakashika Naik also joined the team, bringing a blend of youthful energy and bowling prowess that could prove pivotal in the upcoming season.

Pranav Adani, Managing Director at Adani Group, expressed his pleasure with the team's strategic acquisitions, emphasizing the hard work and meticulous planning that went into the auction. Head Coach Michael Klinger highlighted the importance of securing impactful players, particularly praising the power and versatility of Dottin and Shaikh, which aims to elevate the team's competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)