Left Menu

Rithvik Sanjeevi Reigns at Odisha Masters 2024

Indian shuttler Rithvik Sanjeevi clinches Odisha Masters 2024 men's singles title, overpowering compatriot Tharun Mannepalli. Cai Yan Yan of China dominates women's singles, defeating Tanvi Sharma. China also secures men's and mixed doubles crowns, while Japan triumphs in women's doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:30 IST
Rithvik Sanjeevi Reigns at Odisha Masters 2024
Tanvi Sharma (Photo: BAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding performance at the Odisha Masters 2024, India's Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar emerged victorious in the men's singles final. Ranked 78th globally, the 21-year-old shuttler outplayed fellow countryman Tharun Mannepalli, ranked 68th, with a decisive 21-18, 21-16 win, claiming the BWF Tour Super 100 crown in just 43 minutes.

Tharun Mannepalli's road to the final saw him overcome formidable opponents, including a semi-final victory over defending champion Sathish Karunakaran, who had recently won the Guwahati Masters. The tournament was less favorable for other Indian seeds, as top player Kiran George exited in the second round.

The women's singles saw China's Cai Yan Yan assert dominance by defeating 15-year-old Indian prodigy Tanvi Sharma 21-14, 21-16, in 35 minutes. Cai Yan Yan, who also won at the Guwahati Masters previously, continued her winning streak against Indian players. Besides women's singles, China secured titles in men's and mixed doubles.

Japan saw success as well, with Nanoka Hara and Riko Kiyose claiming victory in women's doubles. Disappointments came for several top Indian players, including Anmol Kharb's early exit and a second-round defeat for the leading women's doubles team of Swetaparna and Rutaparna.

The Odisha Masters concluded with Rithvik Sanjeevi's triumph in men's singles, China's domination in multiple categories, and Japan's prowess in women's doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024