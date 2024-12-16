Rithvik Sanjeevi Reigns at Odisha Masters 2024

In a commanding performance at the Odisha Masters 2024, India's Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar emerged victorious in the men's singles final. Ranked 78th globally, the 21-year-old shuttler outplayed fellow countryman Tharun Mannepalli, ranked 68th, with a decisive 21-18, 21-16 win, claiming the BWF Tour Super 100 crown in just 43 minutes.

Tharun Mannepalli's road to the final saw him overcome formidable opponents, including a semi-final victory over defending champion Sathish Karunakaran, who had recently won the Guwahati Masters. The tournament was less favorable for other Indian seeds, as top player Kiran George exited in the second round.

The women's singles saw China's Cai Yan Yan assert dominance by defeating 15-year-old Indian prodigy Tanvi Sharma 21-14, 21-16, in 35 minutes. Cai Yan Yan, who also won at the Guwahati Masters previously, continued her winning streak against Indian players. Besides women's singles, China secured titles in men's and mixed doubles.

Japan saw success as well, with Nanoka Hara and Riko Kiyose claiming victory in women's doubles. Disappointments came for several top Indian players, including Anmol Kharb's early exit and a second-round defeat for the leading women's doubles team of Swetaparna and Rutaparna.

The Odisha Masters concluded with Rithvik Sanjeevi's triumph in men's singles, China's domination in multiple categories, and Japan's prowess in women's doubles.

