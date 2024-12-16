Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Edges Mohammedan SC in Thrilling ISL Encounter

Mumbai City FC secured a narrow win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ISL, with Vikram Partap Singh scoring the decisive goal. Despite playing against 10 men, the Islanders maintained their unbeaten streak and clean sheet records. Head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged the need for further improvements.

Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, was elated following his team's narrow victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The match, held at Jadavpur's Kishore Bharati Stadium, saw Vikram Partap Singh netting the only goal in the second half, extending Mumbai's unbeaten run to three games.

Complicating matters for the hosts, Mohammed Irshad received two yellow cards in quick succession during the first half, reducing them to 10 men. Despite a goalless first half, Singh's brilliant shot from the box's edge early in the second period proved too much for Mohammedan SC's Bhaskar Roy, though they managed to fend off multiple attempts from the Islanders.

Expressing his satisfaction with the away win, Kratky admitted that while the performance could have improved, earning three points and keeping a clean sheet was crucial. The introduction of goalkeeper TP Rehenesh, in place of Phurba Lachenpa, marked a significant change, which paid off with yet another defensively solid game.

As Mumbai City FC sits in seventh place, Kratky noted the heightened competition this season. Despite not yet achieving dominance, the team continues to progress, backed by solid statistics. The head coach remains optimistic, emphasizing belief in the team's processes and future success.

