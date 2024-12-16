Left Menu

Australia's Dominance in Thrilling Test Match

On day three of the third Test between India and Australia, Australia posted 445, with standout performances from Steven Smith and Travis Head. Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets for India. In response, India struggled, reaching just 22 for 3 at lunch, with Mitchell Starc taking two wickets.

Updated: 16-12-2024 08:04 IST
In an exhilarating third Test match between India and Australia, the Aussies showcased impressive batting skills, amassing a total of 445 in their first innings. Key contributors were Steven Smith, with a century, and Travis Head, adding a robust 152. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a crucial bowler for India, taking six wickets.

India's reply in the first innings met with significant challenges, as they faced an uphill task against a formidable Australian bowling attack. By lunch on the third day, India had managed only 22 runs with three wickets down. Mitchell Starc proved effective, securing two dismissals, including the wicket of young talent Shubman Gill.

The match's dynamic has set the stage for an intense battle between the cricketing giants, leaving audiences eager to witness the strategies both sides will employ in the upcoming sessions. With Australia in a strong position, India's resilience will be crucial to turning the tables in this thrilling encounter.

