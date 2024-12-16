PSG Extends Lead with Victory Amid Controversy

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their unbeaten streak with a 3-1 triumph over Lyon, propelling them seven points ahead at the summit of the French league. The routine win at Parc des Princes was overshadowed by homophobic chants, causing a temporary interruption in play.

PSG started strong, leading 2-0 within the first 14 minutes through goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha, with the latter converting a penalty. Lyon's Georges Mikautadze reduced the deficit just before halftime, but PSG secured their victory with Gonzalo Ramos's agile finish in the 88th minute.

Second-place contenders Marseille and Monaco are tied on points, trailing behind PSG. Despite the victory, the match faced a brief halt at the 53rd minute due to inappropriate chants, prompting PSG captain Achraf Hakimi to address the fans, supported by a stadium announcement reminding of prohibited discriminatory chants.

(With inputs from agencies.)