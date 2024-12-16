Pep Guardiola's Struggles: Manchester City's Downward Spiral

In a candid post-match interview, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, confessed he feels 'not good enough' as his team endures one of its worst runs under his leadership.

The recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester United was the latest blow, marking the eighth loss in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Despite previous triumphs, including an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles, City's form is frailing, leaving fans to grapple with growing frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)