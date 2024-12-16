Thrilling Sports Weekend: Upsets, Injuries, and Trades

Over the weekend, sports fans were treated to a mix of thrilling competitions, crucial interviews, and unexpected trades. The New York Jets commenced their search for a new general manager, with Jon Robinson and Louis Riddick set to be the first in line for interviews, according to reports.

In college basketball, the No. 25 ranked Georgia Tech claimed victory over No. 14 North Carolina, bolstering their unbeaten record in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie's standout performances ensured their team's triumph.

Meanwhile, player injuries took center stage in the NFL, with Patrick Mahomes hurting his ankle and Nick Chubb suffering a foot fracture. Not to be left out, the NHL's Edmonton Oilers secured their fifth consecutive win, thanks to Leon Draisaitl who delivered an inspiring performance.

