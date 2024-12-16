South Korean Sensation Yang Min-hyeok Joins Tottenham, Eager to Shine with Son Heung-min

South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok has made a significant move from Seoul to London, joining Tottenham Hotspur mid-season. Yang, only 18, will unite with fellow South Korean international Son Heung-min, as he makes his entry earlier than initially anticipated in January. Signed from Gangwon FC until 2030, Yang is ready to step onto the Premier League stage.

Despite pre-flight jitters, Yang remains optimistic about the opportunity to play with Son, a revered figure in South Korea. He spent time before his flight watching Spurs' emphatic 5-0 win over Southampton, dreaming of creating such moments on the field himself. At Incheon International Airport, Yang expressed his eagerness to prove his capabilities.

Yang's past encounters with Son include a friendly match in July and a national match in September for World Cup qualifiers. His strong performance in the K League, where he scored 12 goals this season, underscores his readiness to boost a Spurs lineup plagued by injuries. With aspirations of early contributions and fan support, Yang eyes a promising Premier League debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)