Indian Squash Teams Shine at World Championship

The Indian men's squash team achieved a fifth-place finish, while the women's team secured seventh at the World Team Squash Championship. The men's team defeated Malaysia, and the women's team triumphed over Australia to reach the quarterfinals. Anahat Singh led the women's team after a 12-year gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:03 IST
The Indian men's squash team delivered a standout performance, clinching fifth place at the World Team Squash Championship. In a surprising turn, they secured victory over fifth seeds Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team finished seventh, making notable progress by defeating nine-time champions Australia to advance to the quarterfinals after 12 years.

Led by national champion Anahat Singh, the women's team was recognized as the most improved squad of the event, despite losing to the USA 0-2 in the last-eight stage.

