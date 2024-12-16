Mitchell Marsh: Navigating Nerves and High Stakes in Gully Fielding
Mitchell Marsh discusses the pressures of fielding at gully in Cameron Green's absence during the Test series against India. Marsh describes his catch of Shubman Gill, the team's performance, and their strategy to take 20 wickets. He comments on Virat Kohli's dismissal and the impact of weather on play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh candidly revealed the pressure of fielding at gully during Cameron Green's absence, particularly due to Green's prowess in that position.
Marsh stepped up effectively with a flying catch to remove India's Shubman Gill on day three of the Third Test in the Border-Gavaskar series.
Reflecting on the match dynamics, Marsh emphasized the team's solid score of 445 in their first innings and the strategic focus on securing 20 wickets to win the Test. Marsh also highlighted the challenge of bowling to Virat Kohli and the constant monitoring of weather conditions amid rain interruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement