Mitchell Marsh: Navigating Nerves and High Stakes in Gully Fielding

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh candidly revealed the pressure of fielding at gully during Cameron Green's absence, particularly due to Green's prowess in that position.

Marsh stepped up effectively with a flying catch to remove India's Shubman Gill on day three of the Third Test in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Reflecting on the match dynamics, Marsh emphasized the team's solid score of 445 in their first innings and the strategic focus on securing 20 wickets to win the Test. Marsh also highlighted the challenge of bowling to Virat Kohli and the constant monitoring of weather conditions amid rain interruptions.

