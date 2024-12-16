Manipur Dominates into Semi-Finals with Resounding Victory

Defending champions Manipur showcased their dominance with a commanding 5-0 victory over Jharkhand in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship, securing a place in the semi-finals at the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy on Monday.

Naorem Priyangka Devi and Dangmei Grace were the stars of the match, scoring two goals each. Asem Roja Devi also contributed to the scoreboard, helping Manipur top Group A with nine points from three matches. The team still has a game to play against Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in another match, Odisha and Tamil Nadu ended in a 1-1 draw. Tamil Nadu's Sandhiya Ranganathan scored in the 12th minute, but Malati Munda equalized for Odisha in the 24th minute. Odisha now sits second in the group, behind Manipur, with seven points, finishing their group stage. Tamil Nadu needs a four-goal victory against Manipur to advance.

