Odisha Embraces AI: Officers to Undergo Mandatory Training

Odisha's state government is mandating that all officers complete an online AI course within three months. This initiative aims to foster a digitally proficient workforce. Officers will gain foundational knowledge of AI to improve governance, citizen interaction, and data management, aligning with the state's vision for future-ready governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:02 IST
In an effort to propel governance into the digital age, the Odisha state government has mandated AI training for all its officers. This ambitious move aligns with the state's goal of cultivating a technologically adept administrative workforce.

The training, which spans three months, requires officers to enroll in an online AI course available for free on reputable platforms. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasized the importance of officers acquiring a working knowledge of AI to enhance decision-making, policy design, and data management.

Departments are tasked with appointing nodal officers to oversee implementation and ensure timely completion of the courses. Consolidated reports on course completion will be submitted to the chief secretary, marking a significant step in Odisha's digital governance journey.

