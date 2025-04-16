Mystical Conclave: Odisha Celebrates SC-ST Empowerment through PM Vishwakarma Initiative

The PM Vishwakarma National SC-ST Conclave was successfully held at Sri Ramachandra Bhanjdeo University, Baripada, Odisha. The event was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister of MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday.

The Conclave, organized by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), aimed to bring together stakeholders, beneficiaries, and government officials to discuss key initiatives like the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and the National SC-ST Hub. The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting, followed by insightful presentations and discussions on the roles and benefits of MSME schemes in Odisha.

Chief guests and dignitaries highlighted the significance of MSMEs in job creation, empowering entrepreneurs, and strengthening the state's economy. The PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched in September 2023, supports traditional artisans with skill development, while the National SC-ST Hub promotes SC/ST entrepreneurship. Both initiatives are crucial in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's growth.

