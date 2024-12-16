Left Menu

FIFA's Draw: A Map Mishap Sparks Diplomacy

FIFA apologized to Ukraine for a map error during the World Cup qualifying draw that omitted Crimea from Ukraine's territory. Ukraine demanded a public apology after a graphic misrepresented its borders. The incident highlighted tensions stemming from Russia's occupation of Crimea and FIFA's ban on Russian teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:01 IST
FIFA's Draw: A Map Mishap Sparks Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA has issued a public apology to the Ukrainian soccer federation following an incident during the World Cup qualifying draw where Crimea was not shown as part of Ukraine on a displayed map.

This error occurred during the event in Zurich, where Ukraine was one of 54 teams in the draw. The disputed peninsula of Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, was omitted, sparking frustrations from Ukrainian officials and prompting a request for a public apology.

FIFA clarified that the oversight was unintentional and caused by a third-party supplier, ensuring measures will be taken to prevent similar issues. This incident underscores ongoing tensions, especially after FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024