FIFA's Draw: A Map Mishap Sparks Diplomacy

FIFA has issued a public apology to the Ukrainian soccer federation following an incident during the World Cup qualifying draw where Crimea was not shown as part of Ukraine on a displayed map.

This error occurred during the event in Zurich, where Ukraine was one of 54 teams in the draw. The disputed peninsula of Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, was omitted, sparking frustrations from Ukrainian officials and prompting a request for a public apology.

FIFA clarified that the oversight was unintentional and caused by a third-party supplier, ensuring measures will be taken to prevent similar issues. This incident underscores ongoing tensions, especially after FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams due to the conflict.

