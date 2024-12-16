Euro 2025 Women's Championship Prize Money Boost

UEFA has announced a significant increase in prize money for the 2025 Women's European Championship, with funds more than doubling from previous editions. A total of 41 million euros will be distributed among the 16 participating teams.

Each national federation will secure a minimum of 1.8 million euros, with an obligation to allocate at least 30% of this sum to players. The championship winner has the potential to earn up to 5.1 million euros. Meanwhile, clubs providing players for the tournament will enjoy a share of 6 million euros.

Additionally, UEFA disclosed future event locations. The men's Nations League Final Four will take place in either Italy or Germany next June, depending on the outcome of their quarterfinal clash. Moreover, Italy will host the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. A new competition, the Women's Europa Cup, is also set to debut next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)