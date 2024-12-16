Empowerment Through Sports: Transforming Begging to Education

The Raj Bhavan in Lucknow hosted a two-day sports meet starting Monday, bringing together children from Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Kushinagar who have escaped lives of begging. Organized by Umeed Sanstha, this initiative is part of the 'From Begging to Education' campaign.

The event saw participation from 455 children from Lucknow, 80 from Ayodhya, and 18 from Kushinagar on its first day. Competitions in athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi, and tug-of-war were held, reflecting a significant effort to integrate these children into mainstream society.

During the inauguration, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun emphasized the need for collective support in eradicating begging. His department aims to integrate former beggars into society, aligning with the Union Ministry's Smile Project. Chief Advisor Avnish Awasthi noted that financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month is provided to 256 children in Lucknow as part of the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana. Additionally, King George's Medical University pledges to support the health of these children through organized medical camps.

