Salzburg Sacks Lijnders Amidst Struggles

RB Salzburg dismissed Dutch manager Pepijn Lijnders following a disappointing first half of the season. Despite early league victories and Champions League qualification, unsatisfactory performances see the club fifth domestically and 32nd in European standings. A new coach is sought as they prepare for upcoming Champions League matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:44 IST
RB Salzburg has announced the dismissal of Dutch manager Pepijn Lijnders after a disappointing start to the season, leaving the Austrian team struggling both domestically and in Europe. Despite a promising beginning with three straight league wins, the club now finds itself fifth in the standings with only four wins in the following 13 matches.

Even though Salzburg secured victory in two out of their last three league games, including a 3-0 triumph over Austria Klagenfurt, the club decided to part ways with Lijnders. He left the team after guiding them into the league phase of the Champions League, which was seen as a highlight of his short tenure.

The winter break provides a crucial period for Salzburg as they search intensively for a new coach. The club plans to have a new leader by January 3, aiming to improve their position before their key Champions League fixtures against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

