Left Menu

Archery Stars Shine: Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur Lead National Championship

Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur excelled in the Senior National Archery Championship, topping the compound section qualifiers. Parneet tied with Madhura Dhamangoankar but ranked higher via X scores, while Verma outperformed competitors with 714 points. Punjab and Verma's performances were significant highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:50 IST
Archery Stars Shine: Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur Lead National Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of archery prowess, veteran Abhishek Verma and rising star Parneet Kaur dominated the qualification rounds in the compound section at the Senior National Championship, held here on Monday.

19-year-old Parneet, representing Punjab, scored 707 to tie for the lead with Maharashtra's Madhura Dhamangoankar. However, she secured the top spot due to her superior X scores of 29 compared to Madhura's 24. Meanwhile, Jasveer Kaur of Railways claimed third place with a score of 703.

Parneet also propelled her team, Punjab, to the top of the team qualification rankings, surpassing Maharashtra and Railways. On the men's side, multiple World Cup medalist Abhishek Verma led with an impressive 714 points, outperforming Services' Kunderu Venkatadri and Maharashtra's Prathamesh Fuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024