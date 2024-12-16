Archery Stars Shine: Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur Lead National Championship

In a stunning display of archery prowess, veteran Abhishek Verma and rising star Parneet Kaur dominated the qualification rounds in the compound section at the Senior National Championship, held here on Monday.

19-year-old Parneet, representing Punjab, scored 707 to tie for the lead with Maharashtra's Madhura Dhamangoankar. However, she secured the top spot due to her superior X scores of 29 compared to Madhura's 24. Meanwhile, Jasveer Kaur of Railways claimed third place with a score of 703.

Parneet also propelled her team, Punjab, to the top of the team qualification rankings, surpassing Maharashtra and Railways. On the men's side, multiple World Cup medalist Abhishek Verma led with an impressive 714 points, outperforming Services' Kunderu Venkatadri and Maharashtra's Prathamesh Fuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)