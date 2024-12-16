Teen Sensation Anshul Mishra Triumphs at All India Amateur Golf Championship
Kolkata's 16-year-old Anshul Mishra claimed victory at the 123rd All India Amateur Golf Championship, defeating Varun Muthappa in the 36-hole final. Mishra, under the mentorship of Jesse Grewal, plans to further his golfing career in the US. The event is part of the Indian Golf Union's top-tier competitions.
Kolkata's teenage golfing prodigy, Anshul Mishra, has added his name to the prestigious list of winners at the 123rd All India Amateur Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The 16-year-old showcased remarkable skill, defeating opponent Varun Muthappa in a gripping 36-hole final with a decisive 4 and 3 score, pushing four up with three holes remaining.
Celebrated as a premiere event in the Indian Golf Union's calendar, the championship drew notable attention, including from past winner and Chandigarh golfer, Shubhankar Sharma, who clinched the title in 2012.
Embarking on his golfing endeavor at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course, Mishra trained under Inderjit Bhalotia before honing his skills with Jesse Grewal. With aspirations for US college golf, Mishra advanced through the tournament, defeating Jaibir Singh in the pre-quarterfinals, Tushar Pannu in the quarterfinals, and Haryana's Anant Ahlawat in the semi-finals.
In the tournament's climactic final against Muthappa, Mishra faced an early challenge but leveled the scores after 18 holes. His consistent performance saw him 5 up after 28 holes. Despite Muthappa's comeback attempt by clinching the 29th and 30th holes, Mishra's resilience secured an eventual victory on the 33rd hole.
