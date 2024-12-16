Clash of Titans: Carlsen vs Gukesh at Norway Chess 2025

The chess community is brimming with anticipation as Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-rated chess player, prepares to meet 18-year-old prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju at Norway Chess 2025. Gukesh, who made waves by defeating Ding Liren to become the youngest World Champion, has brought the title back to India after the era of Viswanathan Anand.

This year's tournament spanning May 26 to June 6 in Stavanger, Norway, is set to witness one of the greatest duels in modern chess history. Gukesh's 2023 achievements include triumphing at the Tata Steel Masters and leading India to Chess Olympiad gold, making his upcoming confrontation with Carlsen a highly awaited event.

General excitement surrounds Gukesh as he gears up to match wits with Carlsen on the latter's home ground. The young champion looks forward to returning to Norway, where he previously finished third. 'This matchup is truly unique, and it is thrilling to see the World Champion face off against the world's highest-rated player,' notes Kjell Madland, Norway Chess founder.

Moreover, Norway Chess, a pioneer in promoting equality, will feature a new women's division offering equal prize money in 2024, further highlighting the tournament's commitment to innovation and gender parity. The forthcoming Norway Summit will coincide with the chess event, promoting discussions on technology and economy on June 4, 2025.

