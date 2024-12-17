Left Menu

Spain Eyes Historic Women's Soccer Victory at Euro 2025

Spain's women's soccer team aims to clinch the European Championship in 2025, completing an unprecedented sweep of major titles. Drawn with Italy, Belgium, and Portugal, Spain looks to bolster its dominance under coach Montse Tomé. The tournament, held in Switzerland, marks another milestone for European women's soccer following three successful major events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 06:08 IST
  • Switzerland

Spain's women's soccer team is setting its sights on the 2025 European Championship, a win that would cap an impressive run of major title victories for the team. With a group that includes Italy, Belgium, and Portugal, Spain's path is set under the leadership of coach Montse Tomé.

The European Championship marks another significant chapter for women's soccer, as Switzerland gears up to host the 16-nation tournament starting July 2, 2025. The tournament comes on the heels of three highly successful major events, promising to maintain the momentum in the sport across Europe.

Retired Swiss soccer star Lara Dickenmann highlighted the tournament's potential impact on Switzerland, stressing its significance for local sports culture and media. The event will kick off with Switzerland facing Norway, echoing a previous confrontation in the Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

