Tragedy Strikes 'Mini Switzerland': Deadly Terror Attack in Kashmir
A deadly terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the death of 26 people, including tourists and locals. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The attack, the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama strike, prompted a swift government response and security review.
In a devastating turn of events, terrorists unleashed a deadly attack at Baisaran meadow, close to Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, primarily tourists. This massacre on Tuesday marks the deadliest assault in the Valley since the infamous 2019 Pulwama attack.
The victims included two foreigners and two locals, with many more suffering injuries. The Resistance Front, a group linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for this heinous act. Eyewitnesses recalled a terrifying scene where gunfire shattered the peaceful afternoon as terrified tourists sought cover.
In the wake of the tragedy, the Indian government, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, initiated an urgent security meeting and gave assurances of bringing the assailants to justice. The incident raises fresh concerns about security in the region as tourist numbers rise.
