KL Rahul Resilience Shines in Rain-Halted Test
KL Rahul played a resilient innings leading India to 105 for five amidst rain disruptions on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia. He partnered with Ravindra Jadeja, staying unbeaten at 68, after India lost early wickets including their captain, Rohit Sharma, to Pat Cummins.
KL Rahul's unwavering performance provided a glimmer of hope for India in the rain-interrupted fourth day of the third Test against Australia. He scored an unbeaten 68, steering India to 105 for five in a challenging scenario.
With only an hour of play possible due to rain, Rahul's innings stood out in India's struggle against a strong Australian bowling attack, which saw them starting the day at a precarious 51 for four.
The loss of Rohit Sharma, caught behind off Pat Cummins for 10, put India on the back foot early on, emphasizing Rahul's crucial role in holding the innings together.
