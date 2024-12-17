Left Menu

Jadeja's Resilience Shines Amid Rain-Soaked Brisbane Test Drama

The Brisbane Test seesawed as India's Ravindra Jadeja led a gritty resistance against Australia. Despite persistent rain and challenging opposition, Jadeja and his partners defied expectations to leave the test poised on a knife-edge. With India trailing and key performances from Australian players, the final day promises intense cricket action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST
Jadeja's Resilience Shines Amid Rain-Soaked Brisbane Test Drama
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping narrative of resilience and rain at the Brisbane Test, Ravindra Jadeja continued to spearhead India's determined effort to ward off a follow-on against Australia. As Day 4 progressed, India stood at 201/7, with both teams returning to the pavilion for Tea. Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj remained not out on 65 and 1, respectively, trailing by 244 runs.

The second session of the day was beleaguered by relentless rain, halting the game as soon as it commenced. Yet, in the brief cricketing action that followed, India's Nitish and Jadeja effectively neutralized the Australian bowling threat. Notably, Nitish shifted from his usual power-hitting prowess to a more defensive, cautious style of play. In contrast, Jadeja celebrated his hard-earned half-century with his iconic sword celebration, while Australia's search for a breakthrough saw their captain, Pat Cummins, joining the attack.

Earlier, the day's play began with KL Rahul batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Rahul, benefitting from a dropped catch by Steven Smith, took full advantage with commanding cover drives. In contrast, Rohit fell cheaply, adding only 10 runs, dismissed by Alex Carey. As India looked to stabilize after Rahul's dismissal for 84, Nitish took over the aggressive role, with India striving to avoid the follow-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024