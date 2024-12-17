Jadeja's Resilience Shines Amid Rain-Soaked Brisbane Test Drama

In a gripping narrative of resilience and rain at the Brisbane Test, Ravindra Jadeja continued to spearhead India's determined effort to ward off a follow-on against Australia. As Day 4 progressed, India stood at 201/7, with both teams returning to the pavilion for Tea. Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj remained not out on 65 and 1, respectively, trailing by 244 runs.

The second session of the day was beleaguered by relentless rain, halting the game as soon as it commenced. Yet, in the brief cricketing action that followed, India's Nitish and Jadeja effectively neutralized the Australian bowling threat. Notably, Nitish shifted from his usual power-hitting prowess to a more defensive, cautious style of play. In contrast, Jadeja celebrated his hard-earned half-century with his iconic sword celebration, while Australia's search for a breakthrough saw their captain, Pat Cummins, joining the attack.

Earlier, the day's play began with KL Rahul batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Rahul, benefitting from a dropped catch by Steven Smith, took full advantage with commanding cover drives. In contrast, Rohit fell cheaply, adding only 10 runs, dismissed by Alex Carey. As India looked to stabilize after Rahul's dismissal for 84, Nitish took over the aggressive role, with India striving to avoid the follow-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)