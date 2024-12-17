Pedaling Towards Progress: Fit India's Nationwide Cycling Initiative

The Fit India movement marked a significant advancement towards a healthier and more environmentally friendly nation with the introduction of the 'Fit India Cycling Drive'. The event, held on Tuesday morning at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, was officially launched by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and MP Tejasvi Surya. Elite athletes such as Paris Paralympics bronze medalist Simran Sharma and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Nitu Ghanghas were present at the event, underscoring its importance.

Approximately 500 cycling enthusiasts embarked on a 3-kilometer ride from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back, promoting cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation. Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya highlighted the importance of aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The initiative, originally named 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays', has now been adapted for Sundays to encourage broader participation.

The initiative, orchestrated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India and various sports authorities, took place simultaneously in over 1000 locations across the country, including Sports Authority of India regional centers and National Centres of Excellence. The widespread event saw participation from more than 50,000 people, including renowned athletes like Sumit Antil and Navdeep. As Nitu Ghanghas remarked, the event provides a major platform for all ages to stay fit and help maintain a pollution-free India.

