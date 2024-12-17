Chelsea's Mudryk Under FA Investigation: Drug Test Dilemma
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk is under investigation by the Football Association following a concerning result in a routine urine test. Both the club and Mudryk support the FA's drug testing program and are working to clarify the issue. Mudryk has mostly been a substitute this season.
Chelsea's forward Mykhailo Mudryk is currently the subject of a Football Association investigation following an unexpected finding in a routine drug test. The Premier League club released a statement confirming the situation regarding the Ukraine international.
The statement emphasized that both Chelsea and Mudryk fully endorse The FA's testing procedures, with players, including Mudryk, subjected to regular checks. The player has firmly stated that he has not knowingly used any prohibited substances, and both parties are collaborating with authorities to determine the cause of the adverse result.
Since joining Chelsea in January 2023, Mudryk has faced challenges in securing a place in the first team, with the majority of his appearances being as a substitute.
