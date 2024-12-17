Sacha Boey's Injury Woes Continue At Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich full back Sacha Boey has suffered yet another setback in his bid for full fitness, with the club announcing his ankle ligament injury. This follows his recent return from a meniscus tear in September.

The club confirmed Tuesday that Boey will be sidelined for the time being. Despite signing from Galatasaray in January, his time on the field has been limited to only eight appearances due to recurrent injuries, including two hamstring tears.

Boey's ongoing absence highlights a challenging year for the defender, who has missed more games than he has played in the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)