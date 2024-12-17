Sacha Boey's Injury Woes Continue At Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's defender Sacha Boey faces another setback with an ankle ligament injury. After a recent knee injury, his fitness struggles continue, limiting his appearances since joining from Galatasaray in January. With previous hamstring injuries, he's played just eight times this season.
Bayern Munich full back Sacha Boey has suffered yet another setback in his bid for full fitness, with the club announcing his ankle ligament injury. This follows his recent return from a meniscus tear in September.
The club confirmed Tuesday that Boey will be sidelined for the time being. Despite signing from Galatasaray in January, his time on the field has been limited to only eight appearances due to recurrent injuries, including two hamstring tears.
Boey's ongoing absence highlights a challenging year for the defender, who has missed more games than he has played in the current season.
