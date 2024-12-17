Newcastle United: Chasing History in League Cup Quest

Newcastle United is sparking new hopes among its supporters as they prepare to face Brentford in the League Cup quarter-finals. A spirited run has inspired dreams of lifting a major trophy after a lengthy drought since their FA Cup triumph in 1955.

Manager Eddie Howe has expressed a strong desire to be the one to break the long-standing curse. The team has come close several times, including FA Cup finals in 1974, 1998, and 1999, as well as finishing runners-up in the League Cup twice.

This season, despite injury setbacks, Newcastle is in a promising position. Their recent victory against Leicester City highlights their potential, but Brentford presents a formidable challenge. Howe emphasizes the significance of the upcoming match, understanding the fans' yearning for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)