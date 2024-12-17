Left Menu

KL Rahul's Mastery in Australia: Technique and Tenacity

KL Rahul has excelled in the ongoing series against Australia by focusing on basic defense and respecting bowlers in the early overs. His thoughtful approach has allowed him to be the most consistent Indian batter. Rahul emphasizes the need to earn runs in overseas conditions.

KL Rahul's consistent performances during the current series against Australia highlight the success of his strategic approach. By tightening his defense in the initial 30 overs and respecting the bowlers, Rahul has managed to stand out while his Indian teammates have struggled.

On Tuesday, Rahul's determined 84 off 139 balls in tough conditions significantly contributed to India reaching 252 for nine on the fourth day of the third Test. His disciplined play, focused on sticking to the basics and leaving deliveries outside the off-stump, has been key.

Rahul acknowledges the importance of earning runs, especially in overseas conditions. He also praises the efforts of lower-order batsmen Bumrah and Akash Deep, whose unbeaten stand helped India avoid the follow-on, keeping them in the game despite Australia's dominance.

