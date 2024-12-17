Left Menu

Indian Stars Shine at Lalla Aicha Q-School Golf Tournament

Indian golfers Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth tied 13th with a 3-under 70, five shots behind leader Daniela Darquea from Ecuador at the Lalla Aicha Q-School Final Qualifier. The tournament has 154 players, alternating between two courses with a cut after 72 holes. Top 20 secure Category 12 status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Indian golfers Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth showcased impressive performances at the Lalla Aicha Q-School Final Qualifier, ending their first round tied in 13th place with a score of 3-under 70.

The duo trails Ecuadorian leader Daniela Darquea by five shots, who carded a remarkable 65 on the Al Maaden Golf course. Other Indian players also showed promise, with Sneha Singh and Vani Kapoor tying in 56th place.

The field, consisting of 154 players from 39 countries, will face 90 holes of stroke play, with a cut after 72 holes. Competitors will alternate between the Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf course for the first four rounds, with the fifth round solely on Al Maaden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

