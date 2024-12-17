Prithvi Shaw's Emotional Post Amid Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

In a heartfelt social media post, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw expressed his disappointment after being left out of Mumbai's squad for the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw, known for his significant contributions in previous tournaments, is notably missing from the 17-member team led by Indian Premier League winner Shreyas Iyer.

Despite his achievements in List-A cricket, Shaw finds himself sidelined in favor of other players. He scored a commendable 3,399 runs in 65 matches with an impressive average and strike rate, yet recent form and a history marred by injuries and discipline issues have affected his selection prospects.

Shaw's exclusion underscores the challenges faced by promising cricketers in maintaining form and fitness. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer remarked on Shaw's need for better work ethics, stressing that personal motivation and discipline are crucial in professional sports, and only Shaw can find the answers to his current struggles.

