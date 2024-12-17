Left Menu

Prithvi Shaw's Emotional Post Amid Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

Prithvi Shaw, excluded from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, shared an emotional social media post highlighting his impressive List-A statistics. Despite past performances and potential, Shaw faces criticism for inconsistent form and fitness, raising questions about his future. Team leader Shreyas Iyer emphasizes the need for improved work ethic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:12 IST
Prithvi Shaw. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt social media post, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw expressed his disappointment after being left out of Mumbai's squad for the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw, known for his significant contributions in previous tournaments, is notably missing from the 17-member team led by Indian Premier League winner Shreyas Iyer.

Despite his achievements in List-A cricket, Shaw finds himself sidelined in favor of other players. He scored a commendable 3,399 runs in 65 matches with an impressive average and strike rate, yet recent form and a history marred by injuries and discipline issues have affected his selection prospects.

Shaw's exclusion underscores the challenges faced by promising cricketers in maintaining form and fitness. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer remarked on Shaw's need for better work ethics, stressing that personal motivation and discipline are crucial in professional sports, and only Shaw can find the answers to his current struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

