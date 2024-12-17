Mandhana and Ghosh Shine in India-Windies T20I Clash

In a thrilling T20I face-off against West Indies, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starred for the Indian women's cricket team. Mandhana, who took advantage of three dropped chances, scored an impressive 62 off 41 deliveries, anchoring India's innings.

Despite frequent wicket losses, Ghosh's robust 32 off just 17 balls lifted India to 159/9. Her aggressive knock helped India over the precarious 150-run mark, mitigating earlier batting setbacks.

On the bowling front, Deandra Dottin was exceptional for West Indies, effectively restricting the Indian score with her valuable wickets and a memorable boundary-line catch that spelled the end for Radha Yadav.

