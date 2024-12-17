Left Menu

Mandhana and Ghosh Shine in India-Windies T20I Clash

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were pivotal in propelling India to a par score in their second T20I against West Indies. Mandhana, capitalizing on three missed chances, scored a dynamic 62. Ghosh played the finisher, contributing a rapid 32, advancing India past 150 despite challenges for other batters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:01 IST
Mandhana and Ghosh Shine in India-Windies T20I Clash
Smriti Mandhana

In a thrilling T20I face-off against West Indies, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starred for the Indian women's cricket team. Mandhana, who took advantage of three dropped chances, scored an impressive 62 off 41 deliveries, anchoring India's innings.

Despite frequent wicket losses, Ghosh's robust 32 off just 17 balls lifted India to 159/9. Her aggressive knock helped India over the precarious 150-run mark, mitigating earlier batting setbacks.

On the bowling front, Deandra Dottin was exceptional for West Indies, effectively restricting the Indian score with her valuable wickets and a memorable boundary-line catch that spelled the end for Radha Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024