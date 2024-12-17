Revamping Soccer: The Unify League Proposal Gains Traction

The promoters behind a reimagined European Super League, now named The Unify League, are approaching UEFA and FIFA for official endorsement of their new competition.

This move by A22 comes after the initial attempt to establish the league in 2021 faltered when support rapidly dwindled. The new plan proposes a qualification system based on annual domestic league performance, involving 96 clubs across four leagues, as outlined by A22 in a statement.

A22 CEO Bernd Reichart explained the proposal aims to tackle issues like increasing subscription fees, inadequate investment in women's soccer, and dissatisfaction with the current competition formats and governance. The European Court of Justice had last year accused UEFA of misusing its power by blocking the league's initial 2021 launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)