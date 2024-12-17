Thrilling Action Unfolds in 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series

Day four of the highly anticipated 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore witnessed thrilling Division 3 encounters. The excitement spilled over as fans were treated to intense weather-beating performances and surprising outcomes.

The action kicked off with a nail-biting 24-24 draw between Himalayan Tahrs and Konark Kings. Top-ranked Tahrs initially controlled the match, but a spirited fightback from the Kings nearly secured them a victory before Tahrs salvaged a point with last-minute heroics. Key performers included Mayank Saini and Rajesh Dehury, contributing significantly to their respective teams.

In a similar vein, Dehradun Dynamos and Vasco Vipers ended their encounter in a 22-22 stalemate, highlighting the evenly matched competition. Standout players included Subham Deshwal and Abhishek, both of whom shone in their raids, complemented by robust defensive displays.

Himalayan Tahrs reaffirmed their dominant spot with a commanding 32-21 victory over Indore Invincibles, led by Mayank Saini's impressive Super 10. Ladakh Wolves notched their first triumph by outclassing Ranchi Rangers 41-27, thanks to Sandeep Singh's and Rajan Singh Manhas's stellar performances.

The day's most gripping match concluded with Tadoba Tigers edging out Chambal Challengers 50-44 after a balanced contest. Shrikant Raut, Rushikesh Tiwale, Abhishek Nimbalkar, and Aniket Gawande played pivotal roles, while Sujit Sonkar's efforts for Chambal fell short despite a remarkable Super 10.

