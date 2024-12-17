Left Menu

Tragic Hunting Tale: When a Bear Fell on a Hunter

A Virginia man, Lester C. Harvey, died after a bear shot from a tree by a hunting partner fell on him. The incident occurred in Lunenburg County. Similar accidents have been reported in recent years, highlighting the risks associated with bear hunting in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lunenburgcounty | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:40 IST
A tragic hunting accident in Virginia has resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man, Lester C. Harvey, after a bear shot from a tree by his hunting partner fell on him.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reported that the incident took place on December 9 in Lunenburg County. Harvey, an avid outdoorsman from Phenix, Virginia, was standing about 10 feet from the tree when the bear fell.

While first aid was administered on-site, Harvey sadly succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to two hospitals. This accident echoes similar tragic incidents in Alaska and North Carolina in recent years, highlighting the dangers faced by hunters.

