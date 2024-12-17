East Bengal's Electrifying Comeback Against Punjab FC in ISL Thriller

East Bengal delivered an exciting performance by scoring four goals in the second half, securing a thrilling 4-2 victory over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League. This game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan saw East Bengal overturn a two-goal deficit, marking a historic comeback in their ISL campaign.

Punjab FC initially dominated, with Nihal Sudheesh and Ezequiel Vidal's strategic plays giving them an early lead. Vidal's individual brilliance doubled their advantage before halftime, catching East Bengal's defense off guard and leaving them trailing by two goals.

However, East Bengal unleashed a reinvigorated force after the break. Goals from Hijazi Maher and a substitute effort from Vishnu Puthiya tied the game. An own goal by Suresh Meitei and a final strike from David Lalhlansanga ensured East Bengal's commanding victory, gaining three crucial points.

