East Bengal's Electrifying Comeback Against Punjab FC in ISL Thriller

East Bengal staged a remarkable comeback, scoring four second-half goals, to defeat Punjab FC 4-2 in an Indian Super League match. This victory at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan marked their first ISL win against Punjab FC after trailing by two goals, showcasing a strong team effort in the second half.

Punjab FC initially dominated, with Nihal Sudheesh and Ezequiel Vidal's strategic plays giving them an early lead. Vidal's individual brilliance doubled their advantage before halftime, catching East Bengal's defense off guard and leaving them trailing by two goals.

However, East Bengal unleashed a reinvigorated force after the break. Goals from Hijazi Maher and a substitute effort from Vishnu Puthiya tied the game. An own goal by Suresh Meitei and a final strike from David Lalhlansanga ensured East Bengal's commanding victory, gaining three crucial points.

