New Zealand Allocates Mega Funding for Future Olympic Success

High Performance Sport New Zealand has announced NZ$162.8 million in government funding for Olympic and Paralympic sports leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. While some sports like diving, surfing, and golf won't receive funding, sports that performed well at the recent Paris Olympics will get consistent or increased funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 06:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

High Performance Sport New Zealand unveiled a substantial government funding package of NZ$162.8 million for Olympic and Paralympic sports ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. The funding aims to build on New Zealand's successful performance at the recent Paris Olympics, where the country secured 10 gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

However, not all sports will see an increase in funding. Notably, diving, surfing, golf, and badminton will receive no financial support, while swimming, hockey, and the men's All Blacks Rugby Sevens team will face reduced budgets. The rugby team was notably defeated by South Africa in the Paris quarter-finals, finishing fifth overall.

Steve Tew, director of high performance at HPSNZ and former chief executive of New Zealand Rugby, acknowledged that some sports may be disappointed by the funding allocations. He emphasized that the decisions were based on a thorough process aimed at maximizing medal wins in LA 2028 and other key competitions.

