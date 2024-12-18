Left Menu

Cricket Drama in Brisbane: Rain, Resilience, and a Race Against Time

India faced Australia in a rain-affected third test in Brisbane, pursuing a challenging target of 275 runs. Captain Pat Cummins declared Australia's innings closed at 89 for seven. However, Australia's chances are slim due to rain and injuries, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

In Brisbane, day five of the third test between India and Australia was marked by early tea due to poor light, with India at eight for no loss. The visitors need 267 runs to achieve victory, while Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, declared at 89 for seven in their second innings.

Australia scored a first-innings 445 before dismissing India for 260, aided by rain interruptions that plagued the match. Despite a 185-run lead, Australia's batting fell quickly to 33 for five under pressure from India's pace attack, including Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah.

With weather uncertainties continuing, Australia's bid for a result is hampered by injuries, as key bowler Josh Hazlewood is sidelined, and Mitchell Marsh's fitness is under scrutiny. The series remains level at 1-1, with rain holding significant sway over the outcome.

