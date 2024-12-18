Action-Packed Day in Sports: Trades, Contracts, and Key Injuries

The world of sports witnessed a flurry of activities today as prominent trades, injuries, and contract signings took center stage. Cody Bellinger's significant move from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees headlines the roster of deals. In a swap for pitcher Cody Poteet, the Yankees will cover most of Bellinger's hefty $27.5 million salary. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons struggled with their quarterback dilemma as Raheem Morris refrained from naming Kirk Cousins the starter for their next match, following an uninspiring performance against the Raiders.

A harsh helmet-to-helmet crash sideslined Miami Dolphins' Grant DuBose, placing him on injured reserve. Bucks' Khris Middleton also faced a setback due to illness and missed the NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Auburn's Johni Broome joined the list of injured players during a game against Georgia State, raising concerns about his shoulder.

In a noteworthy off-field development, Michael Vick is poised to become the head coach at Norfolk State, while the PGA Tour plans to expand its leadership with a new CEO role. Meanwhile, Pinellas County's substantial financial commitment to the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium is progressing the project significantly.

