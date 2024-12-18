Left Menu

Rain Swings Third Test, Stakes High for Boxing Day Clash

A rain-shortened draw in the third test between India and Australia heightened the stakes for their Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. With the series tied 1-1, rain thwarted Australia's victory chance, leaving India needing 267 for a win. Key performances and weather influenced the game outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:25 IST
Heavy rain brought the third test between India and Australia to a dramatic halt, leaving the highly anticipated Boxing Day match in Melbourne as the series decider with both teams locked at 1-1.

India, set a target of 275 runs by Australia, stood at eight without loss before inclement weather at the Gabba stopped play, causing the test to end in a draw. Captain Rohit Sharma expressed gratitude for the weather's intervention, bolstering India's confidence for the next match.

Despite the promising start by Australia's bowlers, led by Captain Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc, rainfall overshadowed the game. Injury concerns also hampered Australia's attack, notably with the absence of Josh Hazlewood. The standout performance of Travis Head earned him Player of the Match honors after his pivotal first-innings century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

