INBL Pro U-25: A New Dawn for Indian Basketball

The Pro International Basketball League (INBL PRO U-25) was announced by The Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd and the Basketball Federation of India. Launching in January 2025 with six teams, the league aims to elevate Indian basketball's standards by integrating international expertise and local talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:54 IST
INBL founder and Director, Dushyant Khanna with other officials of the league(Photo: BFI and INBL). Image Credit: ANI
The Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL), in collaboration with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), has unveiled the Pro International Basketball League (INBL PRO U-25) during an exclusive press conference. Scheduled to start on January 15, 2025, the league seeks to revolutionize Indian basketball by offering enhanced opportunities.

The high-profile launch event saw the presence of key figures, including Aadhav Arjuna, President of BFI; Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General of BFI; and Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman of INBL Pro. This ambitious league will feature six franchises, each composed of 12 players, along with three developmental players. Teams will be a mix of six Indian and six international players, reflecting its commitment to blend local talent with global expertise.

In statements by league officials, the INBL PRO U-25 is hailed as a cornerstone for advancing Indian basketball. 'This initiative marks a significant elevation of the sport's standards in India,' shared Arjuna. The vision is to create unprecedented opportunities and prepare players for the global stage, aligning with India's youthful demographic and basketball aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

