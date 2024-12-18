Cricket Legend Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Adieu to Test Cricket

In a surprising announcement, India's legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the Brisbane Test against Australia. The match ended in a draw, marking the end of an illustrious career for Ashwin.

Praising him for his remarkable achievements, former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster applauded Ashwin's immense contribution to cricket. Despite not knowing him personally, Foster described Ashwin as a 'world-class player' whose career was a joy to follow. He highlighted Ashwin's skill and adaptability throughout his long tenure at the top level.

Ashwin's record includes 106 Tests, where he claimed 537 wickets and scored 3,503 runs. He ranks as the seventh-highest Test wicket-taker globally and second for India, after Anil Kumble. With a total of 765 wickets across formats, Ashwin's retirement, announced alongside captain Rohit Sharma, signifies the end of an era in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)