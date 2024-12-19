Real Madrid's Spectacular Triumph at the Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid celebrated a remarkable win at the Intercontinental Cup after overcoming Mexico's Pachuca with a commanding 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

The decisive match, held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, saw goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr, solidifying Madrid's control from beginning to end.

This latest victory adds to Real Madrid's legacy, bringing their tally of global titles to an impressive nine, a testament to their enduring prowess in international football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)