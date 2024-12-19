Teeing Off in Style: The Tech-Infused Future of Golf with TGL

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, stepped into the spotlight on Wednesday to help unveil the new tech-driven golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The league, known as the TGL, will host matches at Florida's purpose-built SoFi Center, where Clark, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel were introduced amid a flurry of music and lights.

Unlike traditional PGA Tour events, TGL embraces innovation and technology to offer a fresh perspective on golf. Clark praised the league for providing an intimate view of players' personalities in a unique environment. Horschel showcased the interactive features, highlighting player interactions with the towering digital screen, sand traps, and putting surfaces.

Set to launch on January 7, TGL will feature fast-paced team matches with PGA Tour members. Originally slated for a 2024 debut, the league experienced delays due to dome damage but is ready with a revamped facility. Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports, in partnership with the PGA Tour, plan to blend tradition with modern technology to grow the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)