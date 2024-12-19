Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: The Currency's Rise Amid Global Rate Strategies

The dollar approached a two-year peak as the Federal Reserve indicated slower rate cuts in 2025, impacting global currencies. The yen and other currencies struggled, affected by both the Fed's and BOJ's decisions. The Fed's cautious stance aims to manage inflation, with global market repercussions anticipated.

The dollar edged closer to a two-year high on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's caution on rate cuts for 2025. Simultaneously, the yen depreciated after the Bank of Japan held its interest rates steady despite internal disagreements over a more aggressive monetary tightening strategy.

This downturn saw the yen plummet over 0.3% against the dollar, reaching a monthly low. Nomura Securities' chief strategist noted that the BOJ is cornered by the Fed's decisions, complicating their ability to adjust rates freely without market disruptions.

Worldwide, the dollar rally affected various currencies, pushing them to historic lows against the greenback. The Federal Reserve's careful rhetoric on inflation continues to ripple through global markets, with significant impacts observed in currency exchanges.

