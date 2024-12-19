Mitchell Starc Praises Ravichandran Ashwin's Illustrious Cricket Legacy

Mitchell Starc, Australia's pace bowler, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin following his unexpected retirement from Test cricket. Ashwin, renowned as India's premier off-spinner, caught the cricketing world by surprise, stepping away mid-series against Australia.

Ashwin bows out as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches, amassing 537 wickets over 106 games, second only to Anil Kumble's 619. His impressive record includes 23 Tests against Australia, where he claimed 115 wickets, significantly influencing India's historic series win in 2020-21.

In conversation with SEN Radio, Starc highlighted Ashwin's career achievements and mutual respect amongst peers, including Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Both spinners have reached the milestone of 500-plus Test wickets, showcasing their enduring impact on the game.

