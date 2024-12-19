Left Menu

India's Test Redemption: A Battle Beyond the Gabba

India secured a draw against Australia in the rain-affected third test at Brisbane, despite top-order struggles. As they prepare for the final two tests, confidence is rising in the Indian camp. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized starting afresh, hoping for better batting conditions in Melbourne and Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:05 IST
India's Test Redemption: A Battle Beyond the Gabba

The Indian cricket team breathed a sigh of relief following their hard-fought draw against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. Despite their top order faltering again, the recovery led by Ravindra Jadeja and the last pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah ensured a stalemate, keeping the series alive at 1-1.

India's batting line-up remains a concern, as they have struggled to secure strong opening partnerships, with only one significant stand in the series so far. This weakness left them posting sub-200 scores frequently, contributing to the pressure on the team in the ongoing five-test tour.

However, heading into the final tests in Melbourne and Sydney, there is renewed confidence. Captain Rohit Sharma, acknowledging his own dip in form, expressed optimism about the more favorable batting conditions ahead. The focus remains on securing wins to aim for the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024