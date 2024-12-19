India's Test Redemption: A Battle Beyond the Gabba

The Indian cricket team breathed a sigh of relief following their hard-fought draw against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. Despite their top order faltering again, the recovery led by Ravindra Jadeja and the last pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah ensured a stalemate, keeping the series alive at 1-1.

India's batting line-up remains a concern, as they have struggled to secure strong opening partnerships, with only one significant stand in the series so far. This weakness left them posting sub-200 scores frequently, contributing to the pressure on the team in the ongoing five-test tour.

However, heading into the final tests in Melbourne and Sydney, there is renewed confidence. Captain Rohit Sharma, acknowledging his own dip in form, expressed optimism about the more favorable batting conditions ahead. The focus remains on securing wins to aim for the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)